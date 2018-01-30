Aquinnah: Love of libraries

The Aquinnah Public Library held its long-range planning meeting at the Town Hall last Thursday. Michelle Eberle from the Massachusetts Library System was on hand to facilitate the conversation. People brought delicious dishes to share, and after dinner we all sat down to talk about the library and what changes we would like to see long-term. It was clear that the people of our town have a deep love for our library. Many topics were raised, including more space, longer and more varied hours, technology, and programming. The meeting was a starting point for the librarians to create a plan for the library going forward. If you didn’t get to attend the meeting, the library does have a survey you can fill out at the front desk.

At the Aquinnah Public Library this week: Knitting with Connie Hyde begins today, Feb. 1, at 5 pm. Supplies are provided, all levels welcome. Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. Kids’ Craft will be from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday. On Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 4 pm, the Afterschool Club will meet. On Thursday, Feb. 8, at 5 pm, there will be a Kids’ Dinner and a Movie. On Saturday, Feb. 10, at 10:30 am, Peter Rabbit will visit the library! THE Peter Rabbit. He will read stories, get hugs, and take pictures with all his fans.

At Pathways this week: On Friday, Feb. 2, at 7 pm, there will be a screening of the film “Have You Heard from Johannesburg: The Bottom Line,” a film about the business of apartheid and the first-ever international grassroots campaign to successfully use economic pressure to help bring down a government. A Q and A with Caroline Hunter will follow. On Tuesday, Feb. 6, there will be an Open Read with Justen Ahren, Gail Giordano, and others. On Saturday, Feb. 10, there will be an evening of torch songs and love ballads titled “True Romance.” Just in time for Valentine’s Day. All programs at Pathways are free, and refreshments are served.

Democrats in Aquinnah will be holding a caucus at the Aquinnah Town Hall to elect delegates to the 2018 Massachusetts Democratic Convention. The caucus is from 12 to 1 pm on Saturday, Feb. 10. Doors open at 11:30 am. Aquinnah residents can come early to register to vote, or change their party affiliation, between 11:30 and 12:15, which will allow newly registered Democrats to participate in the caucus. Only registered Democrats can vote to elect delegates at the caucus or be a delegate at the state convention. Anyone who has registered as a Democrat after Jan. 1, 2018, is urged to bring the receipt provided by the Town Clerk. Democrats do not have to be members of the Democratic Town Committee (DTC) to participate. New DTC members are welcome and can sign up. For more information on the caucus or the Aquinnah Town Committee, please contact Aquinnah DTC chair Megan Ottens at m.ottens.sargent@gmail.com.

The Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard — the M.V. Dems — meets the second Saturday of each month at Howes House in West Tisbury, from 9 to 11 am. For more information, or to join, please email info@mvdems.org.

As you can see from the above, people from Aquinnah are doing helpful and cool things. There will be a neighborhood convention at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 11 am. Aquinnah’s Noli Taylor of Island Grown Schools will speak on “The Summer Food Service Program — and Beyond.” Phil Weinstein is teaching a class through ACE MV on the brilliant author Toni Morrison. It begins on Feb. 7; go to acemv.org to register.

There will be a Lenten adult Bible study from Feb. 6 to March 27 at the Chilmark Community Church. The group will be led by the Rev. Dr. Charlotte Wright on Tuesdays from 10 am to 11:30 am. The group will be using a text by Jesus scholars Marcus J. Borg and John Dominic Crossan. Please RSVP at 508-645-3100 or chilmarkchurch@gmail.com, you do not need to attend all the sessions.

Happy birthday to summer resident Adam Gebb, who celebrates on Feb. 2. He and his family are having an adventure; they moved to Ecuador this year. I hope they come this summer and we get to hear all about it.