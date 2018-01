When I looked in the middle

All I saw was the edges,

The middle being the center —

Too deep, too dark, too far

From love’s light

To penetrate and nourish by synthesis

The soul’s passion

To join our hearts into the center

Where our depth can never see the edges

Where we did not exist.

Lenny Hall is a student and observer of life without formal credentials, who finds inspiration on Martha’s Vineyard.