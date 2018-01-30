Bernard Whoolery

Loving father, and certified public accountant, Bernard Keith Whoolery, 82, of Edgartown and Sudbury, died peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 14, 2018. He lived a happy, simple life, often trailblazing in the woods with his beloved golden retrievers, clearing paths so that others might enjoy nature.

Bernard was the son of Donald A. Whoolery and Ellen Whoolery (Clemmer) from Smithfield, Pa., and received a B.A. in business administration from the University of Michigan in 1962. He was predeceased by his wife, Joanna Lee Whoolery (Everly), in June 2000, and sought refuge on the Vineyard, drawn by its nautical and small-town feel.

Second only to his family, Bernie’s love was building boats. He constructed them in his basement from both fiberglass and wood, and during one enthusiastic effort, built a boat of such a berth his family was convinced he would never remove it! The Vineyard provided a perfect avenue to further connect his skills with the sea, and he enjoyed every moment provided. Friends and family will miss his kind heart and willingness to always help those in need, including the elderly for whom he delivered meals provided by his friends at the Council on Aging.

Surviving him are his daughter Priscilla Whoolery McCormick and son-in-law Wesley J. McCormick of West Yarmouth, granddaughter Mellissa Morais of Allston, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.