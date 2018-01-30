Farm felted Valentines

Believe it or not, it’s time to start thinking about Valentine’s Day. The FARM Institute hosts a unique crafting event at the Edgartown library on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 3 to 4:30 pm. Using wool from their own Cotswold sheep, they’ll show you how to create a Valentine heart from the farm. You’ll go home with something to give to your favorite farmer, friend, or Valentine. Drop-ins are welcome, and children under 9 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact lbrown@thetrustees.org, or call 508-627-7007, ext. 1101.