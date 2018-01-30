It’s a cakewalk

When something is easy, they call it a “cakewalk,” and that’s how simple the Oak Bluffs School PTO is making it to support students, as well as the Island Food Pantry this weekend. Saturday, Feb. 3, meet at the Oak Bluffs gymnasium at 6 pm for the annual “Cake Walk.” Make a cake or cupcakes, buy a ticket to Saturday’s event, and if you’re standing on the drawn number when the music stops, you win a free cake of your choice. Bring a food item for the Island Food Pantry and receive one free ticket. There’s a 50/50 raffle, a coloring station for kids, and a cupcake decorating station. For more information, call 508-693-0951.