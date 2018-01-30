Oak Bluffs: Winter’s indecision

Once again we were lulled to sleep by a rhapsody of howling wind, pelting rain, and the discordant cries of the cat, Doodle, who thought he wanted to go out. Like the weather we have been having recently that cannot seem to make up its mind if it is mild springtime or middle of winter, the cat is having a problem making decisions also. Finally, giving in to the assault on my eardrums, I gave in and dragged myself out of the warmth of a warm bed to open the door which revealed dropped temperatures and swirling snow. Doodle barely stuck his nose into the frigid air and then gave me a look that said, “What, are you kidding me?” then trotted back downstairs to his main domain. He left me cold and wide awake, and aware of the fact that I had once again been duped by the master of indecision.

Meanwhile, the local news, unlike the weather, seems to have ground to a halt, but here are a few upcoming events that might interest some of you.

Brian Athearn is attempting to start a 4H chapter on the Island. Many years ago 4H programs were in full swing here, and now seems a good time to reform them. Brian will hold a 4H informational meeting at the MVAS Ag Hall on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 1 pm. Anyone interested in helping may reach Brian at brian@MVASMP.org or call 508-962-2597.

The February meeting of the Neighborhood Convention will be held at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 11 am. Come and meet old friends and new ones and enjoy the program, “The Summer Food Service Program and Beyond,” facilitated by Noli Taylor. All are welcomed to these programs. Please bring a bag lunch, and beverages and dessert will be provided by the host church.

The Poetry Café held at the Vineyard Playhouse will have a little more than poetry tonight at 7 am. The program hosted by Arnie Reisman will feature poets Justin Ahren, Liz Pozen, Susan Puciul and Brooks Robards. Also for your enjoyment, a slice of Pie Chicks pie and a beverage will be included.

Offshore Ale will be holding a Dine-to-Donate benefiting the Oak Bluffs School PTO today. You may choose lunch from 11:30 am to 4 pm or dinner from 5 to 8:30 pm. Please call Offshore to get details and restrictions.

The ever-popular mini-golf is back at our Oak Bluffs library. On Friday, Feb. 10 from 10 am to 1 pm, come and play 18 holes through the stacks. This program is brought to you by the Library Friends of Oak Bluffs. Friday night is for 21-plus, and costs players $15, which includes dinner and drinks. Saturday is from 10 am to 1 pm for families, and is free. There will also be a special free teen-only course from 3 to 4 pm on Feb. 9.

Our Martha’s Vineyard Community Services is holding an Early Education and Care Options Night next Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 5:30 to 7 pm. Come to the MVRHS Cafeteria and get information about participating programs including preschool, childcare, afterschool care centers, family childcare, camps, and much more.

We send birthday smiles to Emma Williamson on Feb. 3, my grandson Matt Rivers on the 4th, Maureen Anderson and Bella Pasqualino on the 5th, Kelly Irene Pacheco on the 6th, and Chloe Hoyt, Marc Rivers, and Sally Scott on Feb. 7.

Enjoy your week. Peace.