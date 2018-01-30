Scott to join Martha’s Vineyard Hospital board

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has elected a new member to its board of trustees. Christopher Scott of Edgartown was chosen for the position as an additional member, according to a press release from the hospital.

Scott was formerly the president and executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Preservation Trust, serving from 1992 to 2017. The trust is a nonprofit organization that acquires, preserves, and manages historic spaces on the Island for public use. During his tenure, the trust acquired and restored more than 18 properties, and Scott oversaw a $4 million budget while supervising a year-round and seasonal staff of 50.

Scott’s résumé includes master’s degrees from Harvard University in landscape architecture and urban design, a previous stint as a supervisor overseeing the restoration of open spaces in New York City, and working on open space initiatives in Massachusetts.

In addition to his new post on the hospital’s board of trustees, Scott also currently serves on the Edgartown Yellow House Preservation Committee, the Edgartown Public Library board of trustees, the Edgartown Historic District Commission, the board of the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, and the board of the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby.

“Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is the single most important institution to our community,” Scott said in the press release. “I’m honored to be asked to serve on this board, and I look forward to helping in any way I can.”