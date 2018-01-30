Target practice

In preparation for the official start to the MV Dart League season, head to the P.A. Club for a sign-up and round robin event this Thursday, Feb. 1, at 6 pm. Test your skills at this luck-of-the-draw round robin, and enjoy pizza and refreshments throughout the night. The 12-week season begins on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 7 pm, and continues every Thursday until April 26. Weekly prizes will be given out throughout the season. Get in on this winter community event. For more information, call 508-693-9875.