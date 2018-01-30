Tisbury: How cold?

Heard on Main Street: If it’s 0° outside today and it’s supposed to be twice as cold tomorrow, how cold is it going to be?

Were you living on-Island during the Blizzard of 1978? What special moments from that event do you remember? At least take time to be happy it is not happening right now.

Saturday morning, Feb. 1, at 10 am, is the monthly meeting of the M.V. Photography Club at the Vineyard Haven library. They welcome photographers of all kinds and all levels. This might be a good time to join in to see what they can offer you.

Black leaders will present a brief introduction in celebration of Black History Month on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Oak Bluffs library at 10:30 am. The NAACP, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, and the League of Women Voters of M.V. will also give a quick report on each group, followed by a short DVD on the history of Selma, Alabama, with Martin Luther King, Jr., and Coretta. There will be a music performance by Carol Loud.

The days are getting longer. The only thing I noticed is that when I am driving, the sun always seems to be in my eyes, morning or night. I guess it is obvious that I should be traveling earlier or later.

On Sunday, Feb. 4, the Land Bank staff will lead a guided walk from Trade Winds Fields Preserve to Farm Pond in Oak Bluffs. The walk will last from 1 to 2 hours, rain or shine. It is your responsibility to dress for the weather. For more see Trade Wind Fields at mvlandbank.com or call 508-627-7141.

I have pretty much given up on the television news. It is never new and rarely worth paying attention to. Is it the time of year or is it just me? My husband is entertained and interested in everything that he hears. Even the weather reports seem like repeats. Maybe I am just lazy. I think all the news I need is in the newspapers.

The Neighborhood Convention meets Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 11 am at the First Baptist Church. Noli Taylor will talk about the Summer Food Service Program. All are welcome; bring a sack lunch. The host will provide coffee or tea and dessert.

Want to know more about the “Chappaquiddick Tragedy”? That is the title of a new book by Donald Nelson. He will share some of his findings with you on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 7 pm at the Vineyard Haven library. After he retired as a research physicist at Bell Labs, he decided to explore all the original records of Sen. Ted Kennedy’s automobile accident on Chappaquiddick in 1969. He wanted to see whether an alternate account of the happenings was supported by the published forensic evidence.

I had a delightful surprise the other day at the the Black Dog Cafe. I tried their waffle with fruit, and I highly recommend it. As someone who usually orders the same thing at the same place, I found it was fun to discover something new and tasty.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Beau Linderson and Paul Watts. Saturday belongs to Nancy Tutko Hanschka, and also to Florine Rogers. Florine will be 88 years young. On Sunday, wish the best to her husband, George Rogers, who marks his 97th birthday. Happy birthday to Pam Campagna on Tuesday. Wednesday belongs to Dan Harnen.

Heard on Main Street: Why do you press harder on the remote control when you know the battery is dead?