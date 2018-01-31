Best Construction awarded Best of Houzz 2018

Best Construction of Martha’s Vineyard has won “Best of Customer Service” on Houzz, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. According to a press release, the 15-year-old general contractor was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community, from among more than 1 million active home building, remodeling, and design industry professionals.

The Best of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service, and Photography. Design awardwinners’ work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz.

Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2017. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.

A “Best Of Houzz 2018” badge will appear on winners’ profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

“The Houzz community selected a phenomenal group of Best of Houzz 2018 award winners, so this year’s recipients should be very proud,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of industry marketing at Houzz. “Best of Houzz winners represent some of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry, and we are extremely pleased to give them both this recognition and a platform on which to showcase their expertise.”