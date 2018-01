Joshua Thorn Golding

Brittany Golding and Adam Golding of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Joshua Thorn Golding, on Jan. 24, 2018, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Joshua weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and joins his sister, Taylor Quinn Golding.

Diego Marcos da Silva

Alcione da Silva and Antonio da Silva of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Diego Marcos da Silva, on Jan. 26, 2018, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Diego weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.