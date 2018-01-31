Colonial Reproductions turns 40

Colonial Reproductions of Edgartown is celebrating 40 years of business on Martha’s Vineyard. According to a press release, owner and president Norman Rankow started the business in 1978 after moving to the Island with his wife, Margaret. Norman estimates the firm has built over 100 new homes and renovated over 40 homes throughout the Island.

Some of Norm’s most challenging projects over the years have included several historical captain’s homes along South Water Street in Edgartown. Over the years, he has had to contend with crumbling façades, termites, narrow building plots, ancient Indian burial grounds, and one historic pagoda tree. All the while, he has successfully maintained the historical integrity and conservation of each site and left the owners with stunning homes to enjoy for generations.

Four decades of owning a business and raising a family on the Island has presented many opportunities for Norm to give back to his community. He has served on countless town and nonprofit boards and held the position of Chamber of Commerce board member for 18 years, and president for four. He is an active member of the Edgartown Board of Trade and the M.V. and Cape Cod Building Associations. He is a founding member of MVYouth, and supports numerous other nonprofit organizations across the island.

Colonial Reproductions manages and produces high-end custom projects for architectural firms and homeowners while endorsing the utmost of standards and expectations. “We pride ourselves on attention to detail, and maintain an in-house staff with years of experience in the construction field,” Norman says. Over the past 40 years, Mr. Rankow has built the business to the size it is today, and is honored to be considered one of the premier and awardwinning general contracting firms on Martha’s Vineyard.

For more information on Colonial Reproductions, visit colonialrepro.com or call 508-627-5100.