Court report: Jan. 25 – Jan. 29

Jan. 25, 2018

Gabriel F. Almeida, Edgartown; DOB 8/27/98, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Samantha Cooperrider, West Tisbury; DOB 11/20/90, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Antoniel G. DaFonseca, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/17/76, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Caio Castro Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/14/95, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference.

Kenerson E. Deoliveira, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/12/95, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; failure to wear a seat belt: not responsible; rate of speed exceeding posted rate: not responsible.

Elza N. Francisca, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/12/58, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

Yan Guimares, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/4/94, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost and the completion of 16 hours of community service; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Simone Krasa, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/28/69, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; state highway traffic violation: not responsible.

Patrick Goncalves Moreira, Tisbury; DOB 9/8/98, motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Quezia Nascimento, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/13/85, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; state highway traffic violation: not responsible.

Wagner Euzebio Nunes, Edgartown; DOB 12/15/91, vandalizing property: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 restitution; disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Raymond M. Tucker, Oak Bluffs; DOB 4/14/64; OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Jan. 26, 2018

Anthony M. Cardoza, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/18/90, disorderly conduct: continued without finding for one year, must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF; resisting arrest: continued without finding for one year.

Kristin Finley Brown, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/5/80, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Darcie L. Hanaway-Corrente, West Tisbury; DOB 7/21/82, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Darcie L. Hanaway-Corrente, West Tisbury; DOB 7/21/82, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for six months, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF.

Elizabeth E. Jones, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/8/58, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense: not guilty; negligent operation of motor vehicle: not guilty; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

John S. McCarthy, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/13/81, OUI-liquor or .08%, motor vehicle light violation, rate of speed exceeding posted limit: continued to pretrial conference.

Gilberto Quintanal Jr., Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/10/71, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Matthew Don Whyte, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/16/89, possession of class B drug (cocaine): pretrial probation for six months.

Jan. 29, 2018

Stefan Jokic, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/10/93, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense: guilty — 90 days in the house of correction suspended with 14 day inpatient care and aftercare, probation for two years, must attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; operating motor vehicle with suspended license for OUI: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Brian Langhammer, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/14/67, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.