Donors Collaborative presents ‘Become a Grants Wizard’

The Martha’s Vineyard Donors Collaborative, an organization that supports and advocates for Island nonprofits, and the Oak Bluffs Public Library will host “Become a Grants Wizard,” on Monday, Feb. 12, from 9 am to 2:30 pm at the Oak Bluffs Public Library.

According to a press release, the “Grants Wizard” workshop is open to the public, geared primarily toward beginning grant seekers and experienced grant writers who want to brush up on skills or learn about Grantwatch.

RSVP is required by Feb. 5. Visit the Donors Collaborative website at mvdonors.org to sign up. The fee is $20 per person, which includes lunch and snacks.