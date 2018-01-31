February Chamber workshops

Free workshops, sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce in partnership with SCORE, will be offered this February:
Managing the Millennial Workforce
Presented by Paul Chatelain
Tuesday, Feb. 6
4 – 5:30 pm
West Tisbury library
Top 10 HR Practices
Presented by Pamela Sande
Tuesday, Feb. 13
4 – 5:30 pm
West Tisbury library
Making Your Marketing Messages Stick
Presented by Marc Goldberg
Tuesday, Feb. 20
4 – 5:30 pm
West Tisbury library
Preregistration is required for all workshops. Please email aela@mvy.com to register, or for more details about any of the workshops.