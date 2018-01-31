February Chamber workshops

Free workshops, sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce in partnership with SCORE, will be offered this February:

Managing the Millennial Workforce

Presented by Paul Chatelain

Tuesday, Feb. 6

4 – 5:30 pm

West Tisbury library

Top 10 HR Practices

Presented by Pamela Sande

Tuesday, Feb. 13

4 – 5:30 pm

West Tisbury library

Making Your Marketing Messages Stick

Presented by Marc Goldberg

Tuesday, Feb. 20

4 – 5:30 pm

West Tisbury library

Preregistration is required for all workshops. Please email aela@mvy.com to register, or for more details about any of the workshops.