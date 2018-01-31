Lost: ‘Kinda pricey boots’

A small cylindrical black nylon compression sack containing a pair of U.S. military–issued brown/tan insulated waterproof large-size overboots has been lost. The sack is about 2 feet long and about 8 inches in diameter. It’s all black with black buckles and a carry handle.

The owner of the boots, Scotty from Mocha Mott’s said, “They’re kinda pricey boots, would love to have them back! I may have left them on top of my car in front of Mott’s in Oak Bluffs, and drove away, or same deal but near my garage rental near Debettencourts’ gas station.” If found please call Scotty at Mott’s at 508-360-4426, or drop off at the Vineyard Haven Mott’s.