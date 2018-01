The Chilmark planning board will host a public planning forum on Menemsha at the Chilmark library on Feb. 9 at 2:30 pm. Architect and consultant William Brewster, who was hired by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission to study Menemsha Village and Harbor, will share recommendations based on a three-season study of the area. The planning board encourages the public to share their input and to review Brewster’s report.