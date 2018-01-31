MVSB celebrates Patriots’ day

Patriots’ day at MVSB was on Friday, Jan. 19, to congratulate the New England Patriots for earning another trip to the AFC Championship Game. According to a press release, to show the bank’s team spirit, and to support a local nonprofit, staff were invited to participate by donating a minimum of $5 worth of nonperishable food items for the Island Food Pantry, and in return were able to wear their Patriots gear to work for the day.

The bank collected a trunk full of food items from staff and some customers. All told, six grocery totes and three laundry baskets were delivered on Tuesday afternoon, for Wednesday, Jan. 24, pantry hours. Go Pats!