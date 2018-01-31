New officers at Vineyard House

Vineyard House, which provides sober, supportive housing to Islanders in early recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, has elected new officers.

According to a press release, at its Jan. 22 annual meeting, the Vineyard House board of directors elected Jane Seagrave, president; Eric Adams, vice president; Brian McBride, treasurer; and Karen Rankin, clerk.

The board also honored two long-serving volunteers: outgoing president Brian Mackey, who will remain on the board, and Lois Kanter, who has resigned.

Founded in 1997, Vineyard House built a sober living campus in Vineyard Haven in 2014 that can accommodate up to 18 men and seven women in three houses. A separate community room welcomes Islanders’ 12-step and other recovery meetings. For more information about Vineyard House, visit vineyardhouse.org.