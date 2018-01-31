Program to become a telecommunications officer

The Dukes County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center and the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School are working together on a 16-week mentorship program that will provide students with the opportunity to begin a career as a telecommunications officer.

According to a press release, a telecommunications officer is a first-line public safety communications professional who essentially serves as a first responder to every class of emergency for which public safety services are provided.

This program is a 10-unit curriculum of the public safety telecommunicator profession (911 dispatcher). It is taught with a variety of training tools such as PowerPoint, quizzes, reading, and actual scripted 911 calls.

Students will be given the opportunity to visit various public safety locations, including the Dukes County jail and House of Corrections, local police station, the Emergency Services Barn, and most important, an on-site observation at the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center.

Upon completion of the program, students will be required to take a final exam that will certify them with a National Emergency Communications Certificate (NECC).