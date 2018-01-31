Ralf Pirozzi joins board of directors

Ralf Pirozzi, co-owner of Resortman–Vineyard Coach & Martha’s Vineyard Transport, has been invited to join the board of directors of the New England Livery Association.

According to a press release, New England Livery Association (NELA) is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to promoting quality service and management in the ground transportation industry. Their member companies provide private ground transportation services throughout New England. They are key and leading members of the industry, and adhere to the industry’s highest standards.