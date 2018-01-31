REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: January 22 – 26, 2018

Chilmark

Jan. 26, Jeffrey A. Parker, trustee of Jeffrey A. Parker 2000 Trust, sold 27 Hewing Field to Janet Ferguson and David Sayre for $1,550,000.

Edgartown

Jan. 22, Melissa Norton Vincent, trustee of Nevin Square Investment Realty Trust, sold Unit 27, 17 Winter St. to Trois LLC for $237,000.

Jan. 23, Stephen and Ann Graham sold 40 Pease’s Point Way to David J. Schaefer for $1,550,000.

Jan. 25, Christina C. Napier and Alex G. Clarke, Co-Personal Representatives of the estate of Langdon P. Clarke, sold 4 Llewellyn Way to Justin and Cyndi Holohan for $862,500.

West Tisbury

Jan. 22, Harry M. Lasker 3rd, trustee of Red Farm Realty Trust V, sold a lot on Fire Tower Rd. to Steven and Susan Rubin for $685,000.

Jan. 24, Neil A. and Deborah A. Withers sold 645 State Rd. to Adam and Lisa Gross for $787,500.