Second Sunday Jazz at W.T. library

On Sunday, Feb. 11, at 3:30 pm, the public is invited to an afternoon of live jazz featuring Island musicians Eric Johnson and Jeremy Berlin. According to a press release, this month’s performance is a recital of jazz solos and duos. This event is part of a jazz series organized by Eric Johnson on the second Sunday of each month through April 2018 at the West Tisbury library. Refreshments will be served. Thanks go to the Friends of the West Tisbury Library and the West Tisbury Library Foundation for their generous support of music programming. This event is free and open to the public.