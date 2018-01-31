Special screening of “Have You Heard from Johannesburg”

Pathways acknowledges Black History Month with a screening of the awardwinning documentary “Have You Heard from Johannesburg,” Episode 6: The Bottom Line 1965-1988, with antiapartheid and human rights activist Caroline Hunter, on Feb. 2.

According to a press release, Hunter will talk about her work in the antiapartheid movement, followed by a Q and A.

“Have You Heard from Johannesburg” is the account of the first-ever international grassroots campaign to successfully use economic pressure to help bring down a government. Doors open at 6:30 pm, screening starts at 7 pm. Free admission, light refreshments.

For more information, please contact Keren Tonnesen at keren4pathways@gmail.com, or at 508-645-9098.