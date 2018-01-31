Truck clips ramp, slams into tree

A driver and his passenger were injured Monday afternoon when the Ford pickup they were in smashed into a tree. The driver, Daniel Serusa, was southbound on County Lane in Oak Bluffs when he encountered an object in the road and attempted to swerve, according to Oak Bluffs Police Lt. Tim Williamson. The object was later identified as a ramp for a heavy equipment trailer.

Serusa turned hard, but failed to dodge the ramp, and subsequently grazed a pole and rammed a tree at 39 County Road, Williamson said. Both Serusa and his passenger were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with unspecified injuries, Williamson said.

The hauler of the trailer, Michael Habekost of Brickstone Construction, discovered the ramp was missing when he arrived at a job site, and retraced his route looking for it, Williamson said. When he came upon the accident scene, he immediately told police about the ramp, Williamson said. Oak Bluffs Police believe a pothole jarred a weak weld on the ramp and sent it to the pavement, Williamson said. Officer Chris Wiggin is investigating the accident. No one has been cited.

