Snow, flash freeze in the forecast

A burst of accumulating snow, along with a flash free, is expected to impact Friday morning’s commute, according to a weather advisory issued by the national Weather Service.

Rain is expected to develop Thursday night, then change to snow between 3 and 5 am across eastern Massachusetts, including the Vineyard. A burst of 1 to 2 inches and poor visibility are expected right around the morning commute Friday.

“Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel,” according to the advisory.

Snow is expected to end by 8 am, but temperatures are forecast to plunge into the 20s.