Asbestos haunts Chilmark’s fire station

Updated Feb. 2 at 6 pm

Long slated for replacement, Chilmark’s main fire station suffers from crowded conditions and sub par bathroom facilities. But it’s the asbestos more than anything else that causes many volunteer firefighters and EMTs not to linger in the place, Fire Chief David Norton told The Times.

When the chief arrives at the station on Menemsha Crossroad in the morning, he frequently finds a film of dust on the vehicles, he said. He believes it’s asbestos dust from the wall and ceiling panels that clad the interior of the bays. Tri-Town’s EMTs have a strong distaste for being in the building due to the asbestos, the chief said.

Tri-Town Ambulance Chief Ben Retmier confirmed that his EMTs do not like working in the building because of the threat of asbestos.

Health inspector Marina Lent told The Times that she has not looked into asbestos in the fire station nor has her office been contacted about it. She referred questions to town executive secretary and deputy fire chief Tim Carroll.

Carroll said based on what he was told, the fire station was inspected 20 years ago and the wall and ceiling boards inside were identified as asbestos. At that time the town was told that so long as the boards weren’t cut or broken, the asbestos wouldn’t be friable and therefore wouldn’t present a hazard, Carroll said. Friable, in this context, refers to asbestos in a state where it can be crumbled or turned to dust by hand pressure.

Building inspector Lenny Jason said he is unaware of any issues with the station.

He qualified that by stating that with the exception of popping in to find the chief now and then, he doesn’t recall being inside the station for any length of time since the end of the 1970s when a house fire call interrupted a cribbage game he was part of inside the station.

In general a dust situation from asbestos boards wouldn’t fall under the duties of his department, he pointed out.

“If they removed them [ the boards], that’s a different story,” he said.

Chilmark firefighter Gary Robinson said air testing inside the station is necessary.

“The only way you’re going to know is to have it tested,” he said.

Robinson is also Aquinnah’s emergency management director and a former environmental consultant who used to work in the oil and gas industry. Boards used in the inside of the station look similar to Transite asbestos boards he saw when working in that industry, he said. However he stressed he has no expertise in asbestos. He specialized in Superfund and industrial cleanups involving petroleum pollutants like PCBs, he said. The proper specialist to evaluate the station is a certified industrial hygienist, he said. If the boards are composed of asbestos, he believes they must be repaired.

“If it is [asbestos], then the town would probably be negligent in not addressing it,” he said.

At the end of an Up-Island selectmen’s meeting Thursday, Chilmark selectman Warren Doty, who is also the chairman of the Tri-Town Ambulance Committee, told The Times the station needs to be demolished.

In a telephone interview, selectmen chairman Bill Rossi said asbestos in the building is on the selectmen’s radar.

“We’re getting prices to remove it completely,” he said as an interim solution until a new station is built. However ,if the remediation is too costly, the possibility exists that the station will be condemned and fire operations may be transferred to the auxiliary station on North Road, he said.

“North Road is full,” Chief Norton said. Trucks and equipment could only be stored outside there, he said. “Everything would be frozen.”

A feasibility study is now underway to site a new station behind the old one, in the town hall parking lot, Rossi said. The search for a new site has taken about 15 years, he said.

In government, “everything goes excruciatingly slow,” he said. “I think there’s a real frustration with the fire department not having an adequate facility to work out of.”

Equipment clutter exacerbated by tight quarters is also a problem in the station.

“There’s no clear path to anything except maybe the bathroom on a good day,” the chief said.

As to the bathroom, an exposed stall behind Engine 122, female firefighters and EMTs tend to avoid it and use the restrooms next door at town hall, the chief said.