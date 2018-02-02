Some bunny’s about to get its own island

A tiny island three miles south of Martha’s Vineyard could soon be the home to cottontail bunnies.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to establish a population of cottontails on Nomans Land Island National Wildlife Refuge. Nomans Land is considered part of the Town of Chilmark, but remains uninhabited because it was used as target practice is home to unexploded ordnance from military training. The island was owned by the U.S. Navy and used for military practice from the early 1940s through 1996, according to a history of Nomans Land posted on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website. Management of the island was transferred to the federal agency in 1998 for the “protection and management of migratory birds,” the site states.

“The continued presence of unexploded ordnance throughout the island requires that it remain administratively closed to the public,” the site states. “Waters surrounding the island continue to be restricted; however that is not under the jurisdiction of the (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service).”

The proposal is the latest in a decade’s worth of efforts to restore the at-risk rabbit population that’s been in decline over the past 50 years in New England and eastern New York, according to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service press release. Patience Island off the coast of Rhode Island is also home to cottontails.

Cottontails are the only rabbit native to New England.

In 2015, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided not to list the cottontail, but called for continued conservation efforts.

Nomans Land is a federally-owned preserve of more than 600 acres.

According to a draft environmental assessment released Thursday, habitat evaluation suggests that self-sustaining coastal shrublands could sustain a population of 600 cottontails or more. The population would be created through the release of wild caught rabbits from mainland sites or individuals reared through an already established captive breeding program, the draft assessment states.

New England cottontails seek protection in dense thickets associated with young forests, shrublands, and coastal barrens. Clearing of forests for development across New England contributed to the decline of the species.

Copies of the draft environmental assessment are available online at http://www.fws.gov/refuge/nomans_land_island/ or at public libraries including Aquinnah. Comments can be sent to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Attn: New England Cottontail EA, 73 Weir Hill Road, Sudbury, MA 01776 and must be postmarked by March 2.

Last year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service opened Nomans Land to requests by filmmakers to shoot on the unpopulated Island, but only under the direct supervision of federal officials.