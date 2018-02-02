Cannabis Control Commission to hold public hearing

As part of a statewide tour, the Cannabis Control Commission will hold a public hearing on the laws and regulations for adult use of marijuana at the West Tisbury library on Friday, Feb. 9, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Proposed regulations to be discussed include licensing, operational requirements for cultivation, product manufacturing, retail sales, social consumption, delivery, compliance, enforcement, and administrative appeals.

The Cannabis Control Commission filed the state’s first draft regulations for adult use of marijuana with the Secretary of State’s Office on Dec. 21, 2017.

The five commissioners unanimously adopted the draft after eight statewide public listening sessions, hundreds of online comments and recommendations provided by the 25-member Cannabis Advisory Board through four subcommittees focused on Public Health, Public Safety & Community Mitigation, Cannabis Industry and Market Participation, according to the commission website.

The commission asks that speakers provide a copy of their oral testimony. Testimony can be submitted by email at: CannabisCommission@State.MA.US. as a word document or as text within the body of an email. “Draft Regulations” should be in the subject line. All submissions must include the sender’s full name and address. The commission will post all electronic testimony that complies with instructions on its website. Mail submissions can be made to: Cannabis Control Commission, 101 Federal Street, 13th Floor, Boston, MA 02110.

All testimony must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on February 15, 2017.

The commission expects to promulgate the final regulations by March 15, 2018 and the first license applications to be available at the beginning of April.