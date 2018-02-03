MVRHS boys hoopsters lose big to Bishop Stang

1 of 6

Bishop Stang boys varsity high school team (15-0) put on a clinic at the Sancy Pachico Gym in Oak Bluffs Friday night with an 82-37 win over the young Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) Vineyarders.

Now, against normal teams, when your big guy has 19 points in the first half, you’d think you had a barnburner going, but MVRHS freshman center Rammon Dos Santos had all the Vineyarder first-half points, and the Vineyarders (2-12) trailed 42-19 at the break.

The Spartans are very good (five players in double figures in this game) and very experienced (many players were on the 2016 state championship team), and will go deep into the state tournament this year. But if you’re looking for positive takeaways from this one, here are a few:

Freshmen Dos Santos (22 points) and Mike Trusty (four points), sophomores Jeremy Regan (five points), Aidan Araujo and Solon Oliver (four points each) were absolutely not in awe of the Stang power wagon.

Sole senior and captain John Morris and junior Kaio Reis taught competition by example. As a result, the Vineyarders played the game, not the score, diving for loose balls to the final buzzer.

The Vineyarder JV squad defeated Stang’s JV, 58-48 on Friday, led by Aiden Rogers (21 points), Billy Kirby (16), and Niko DePaula (10), improving to 3-5 on the season,

The Vineyarder boys hoopsters continue their journey with three home contests against Mashpee (Feb. 6 at 3 pm), Bishop Feehan (Feb. 9 at 3 pm), and Weston (Feb. 17 at noon).