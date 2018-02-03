MVRHS swimmers have record-setting dual-meet finale in loss to Feehan

The Martha’s Vineyard boys and girls swimming teams had a record-setting end to the dual-meet season. Although both teams lost to the deep and talented Bishop Feehan Shamrocks, the Vineyarders set team records, and qualified many swimmers for the sectionals and states.

The girls lost 89-61, and the boys, 91-50. The boys finished their dual meet season with a record of 5-8, and the girls finished 4-9.

Freshman Gabby Carr started the meet by becoming the first Vineyard girl to qualify for the states this season. Her second-place time of 2:05.43 beat her own school record by more than a second. Harrison Dorr followed that by qualifying for the sectionals, also with a second in the 200 freestyle, with his season’s best time of 1:56.18. Evan Sauter followed with a state qualifying time of 2:06.79 while winning the 200 individual medley, and topped his own school record by more than 6 seconds.

After the break, Lia Potter qualified for the sectionals with a second in the 100 butterfly (1:06.23). In the 100 freestyle, Evan Sauter again swam a state-qualifying time of 51.84, setting a school record and winning the event. Evan led off the 200 freestyle relay with a state-qualifying and team record-setting time of 23.66. In the last event, the boys 400 freestyle relay became the first Vineyard relay (boys or girls) to ever qualify for the state meet. Eighth graders Oliver Dorr and Rauiri Mullin joined seniors Harrison Dorr and Evan Sauter in winning the race in 3:38.36, beating their own school record by more than 7 seconds.

Among other highlights for the girls, Yayla DeChiara picked up a second in the 100 freestyle and a third in the 200 individual medley. Eleanor Hyland had a third in the 50 freestyle, and Gabby Carr added a second in the 100 backstroke. The girls took second in the 200 freestyle relay (Gabby Carr, Eleanor Hyland, Yayla DeChiara, and Lia Potter). Isabella Youmans dropped over 20 seconds in her last 500 freestyle of the year.

For the boys, Ruairi Mullin finished third in the 50 freestyle.