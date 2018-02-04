Vineyard girl hoopsters fall to Needham, 55-42

1 of 9

The Needham Rockets scored 28 points in the final period on their way to a convincing, come-from-behind win over the host Vineyard girls on Saturday at the high school. A seven-point Vineyard lead after the third period was overcome by the Rockets’ aggressive defense and hot shooting. Junior Marianna Jantzen and Sophomore Kiara McIntyre led the way for Needham, with 16 and 12 points respectively. The Rockets improved to 11-4 with the win.

Senior captain Molly deBettencourt led the Vineyarders with 15 points; senior Rose Engler added 12. The hosts fell to 5-11 on the year.