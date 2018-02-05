Join us for a viewing of ‘The Post’

The Martha’s Vineyard Times is sponsoring a showing of the movie, “The Post,” on Friday, Feb. 9, at 4 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center.

Students 18 and under will be admitted free to the movie. They must bring a student ID to the Film Center for the free tickets. Tickets cannot be reserved online.

“The Post” chronicles the Washington, D.C., newspaper’s role in keeping the “Pentagon Papers” alive as the New York Times was taken to court for publishing them. Meryl Streep portrays Post publisher Katharine Graham, a longtime Vineyard seasonal resident, and Tom Hanks stars as Post editor Ben Bradlee.

The film will be preceded by a conversation between MVT news editor George Brennan and constitutional law professor Jack Fruchtman, who is also a frequent contributor to The MV Times.