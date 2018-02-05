Look to the sun

To the Editor:

My Eversource bill went from $167.85 for last January, 2017, to $430.37 this January, 2018. More than double with no explanation, which has prompted me to write this letter.

Whether we like it or not, we have entered another industrial revolution, where coal and then oil were king, but between fracking and burning the stuff, it is now destroying us and our planet. And just as cars usurped horses, and electricity proved more efficient than fire, we need a different fuel or we fail.

It doesn’t take a nuclear physicist to know we already have a nuclear power station up and running, making clean energy by converting hydrogen to helium at no cost, with a great safety record, situated some 93 million miles away.

And the real advantage is that sunbeams are like raindrops. No person, entity, corporation, government, or country can ever own them. They are free to anyone and everyone who wishes to harness or collect the energy they provide.

For me, solar is the only way to go.

June Parker

Vineyard Haven