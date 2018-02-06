Aquinnah: Cheer up

I know Sunday’s game did not turn out as most of us had hoped. It’s fair to say that mistakes were made on our side that cost us another Super Bowl victory. It was an exciting game to watch, with some unexpected twists, and as I do have Philadelphia roots, I was not entirely devastated by the Eagles win. I mean, it’s not like we lost to the Giants again. There’s comfort in that, plus we still have a great team, and there’s always next year. If you need more cheering up, Chilmark Chocolates has reopened.

At the library this week, Story Time is on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 3:30 pm and Saturday, Feb. 10, at 10:30 am. Kids’ Dinner and a Movie will be tonight, Thursday, at 5 pm. Come by for pizza, veggies, and a fun movie. On Saturday, Feb. 10, from 11 am to 3 pm, is the Kids’ Craft: Valentine’s card making. On Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 3 to 6:30 pm, there will be a Valentine’s Day Party. You can make cards and enjoy chocolate tasting. The next meeting of the book group will be on Feb. 24 at 2:30 pm. They will discuss J.D. Vance’s “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Joan LeLacheur is having an open studio this Saturday, Feb. 10, from 11 am to 5 pm at her studio at 42 Old South Rd. in Aquinnah. Pick out some lovely wampum jewelry and tiles for your Valentine (or just for yourself). There will be bracelets, earrings, and baubles, also beautiful art cards by Susan Shea. You can contact Joanie at Joanlela57@gmail.com or 508-645-9954.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Pathways with “True Romance: An Evening of Torch Songs and Love Ballads” this Saturday, Feb. 10, at 7 pm. The lineup includes vocalists Siren Mayhew, Sean McMahon, Jodie Treloar Sampson, Annie Cook, and Becky Williams, plus instrumentalists Adele Dreyer, Rich Giamo, Chris Seidel, Andy Herr, and George Davis. There will be more Valentine’s programming on Tuesday, Feb. 13, with an Open Read Valentine’s-style titled “I’ve Looked at Love from Both Sides Now,” hosted by Lee McCormack at 7 pm. On Friday, Feb. 16, there will be “An Evening with Songwriters.” There is free admission to all events at Pathways, and refreshments will be served.

This Saturday, there will be a Family Movie Night at the Chilmark Community Center. It begins at 3 pm, with face painting and Valentine making. There will be pizza and popcorn for “The Peanuts Movie,” which will begin at 4 pm. Kids are asked to wear pajamas and to bring a sleeping bag, so they can get cozy. Tickets are $10 per person, and all funds support the Chilmark Preschool’s enrichment programs.

Happy birthday to Bert Fischer, who celebrates on Tuesday, and Rachel McDonald, who celebrates on Valentine’s Day.