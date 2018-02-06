Births: Feb. 1

Jackson Robert Patrick Dowd

Tonya Lee Sequeira and Thomas Killian Dowd of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Jackson Robert Patrick Dowd, on Feb. 1, 2018, at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. Jackson weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and is welcomed by grandparents Robert and Cynthia Sequeira of Edgartown, Karen Dowd of Edgartown and Bath, Maine, and the late John Cooke Dowd III of Marlborough.

Montgomery Ace Albanese

Jeanie Hay Sternbach and Pascal Albanese of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Montgomery Ace Albanese, on Feb. 1, 2018, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Montgomery weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.