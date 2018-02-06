Bridge Results

At the Jan. 29, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, nine pairs competed in a special game. First place went to Barbara Besse and Lou Winkelman, followed by Bea Phear and Nancy Cabot in second, Dotti Arnold and Judy Cronig in third, and Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in fourth.

The Jan. 30, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven was cancelled due to the weather.

At the Feb. 1, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, seven pairs competed. First place went to Barbara Besse and Lou Winkelman, followed by Bea Phear and Barbara Silk in second, and Dave Donald and Rich Colter in third.