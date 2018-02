On Tuesday, Feb. 6, Paul Chatelain will present a workshop titled “Managing the Millennial Workforce” at the West Tisbury library. According to a press release, millennials are quickly becoming the largest portion of the workforce. This workshop will help you learn about effectively managing your millennial employees, including best practices and common pitfalls to avoid. The workshop runs from 4 to 5:30 pm. Preregistration is required; please email aela@mvy.com.