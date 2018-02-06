Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group’s Daffodil Time

Volunteers for the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group will be taking orders for bouquets of daffodils ($10 a bunch) throughout the Island until Feb. 15, according to a press release. All proceeds will benefit the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group, supporting its unique mission to provide emotional and financial support to Island cancer patients and their families. One hundred percent of the funds raised will be used to provide assistance with medical expenses and transportation, housing, and food expenses when patients have to go off-Island for treatment.

Presold orders will be delivered on Thursday, March 15. On Saturday, March 17, bunches of daffodils will be available for sale at Cronig’s in Vineyard Haven, at Reliable in Oak Bluffs, at Stop & Shop in Edgartown, and at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

In the past, additional cash donations have enabled the group to distribute bouquets to the Island’s hospital, nursing homes, and senior centers.