MVRHS pucksters uplifted with an away win

1 of 4

The varsity boys hockey team traveled to Nantucket on Saturday and came away with a 7-4 victory. The team fell behind 3-0 early in the second period, then scored the next three goals. Junior Hunter Ponte scored the first goal before his line mate Willson Slayton scored the next two goals to tie the game. As the second period was winding down, the team was penalized and gave up the final goal of the second period, again trailing 4-3.

Heading onto the ice in the third period, all legs came alive as the team dominated play, scoring four goals. Hunter Ponte tied the score, assisted by freshman Aiden Marek, at 12:45, then Junior Captain Ian Trance scored on the power play, assisted by sophomore Hoffie Hearn, just two minutes later to take the lead 5-4. The game tightened up before junior Colin Henke split through two Nantucket defenders and put a shot on net that beat the goalie, another power-play goal assisted by sophomore Colby Zarba. The game again took a momentum turn as the team was penalized twice at the 2:39 mark, now facing a 5-3. Senior Jacob Gundersen along with Trance and Hearn played the penalty kill skillfully, allowing minimum scoring threats. Junior goalie Mike Metcalf refocused himself and was stellar during the penalty kill. Colby Zarba sealed the win 24 seconds left with an empty-net goal.

The team quieted the cheering crowd by keeping their efforts on the ice, and will try to keep the momentum alive Wednesday when they play Bishop Feehan at home at 4:30 pm.