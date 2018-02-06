Rising Tide merges with Martha’s Vineyard Community Horse Center

Rising Tide Therapeutic Equestrian Center (RT), serving the Island community since 2007, has merged with Martha’s Vineyard Community Horse Center (MVCHC). According to a press release, the merger between RT and MVCHC will allow the expansion of therapeutic programs that empower individuals through connection with horses. The two organizations will continue as MVCHC.

MVCHC is a year-round facility that offers affordable programs to help individuals build leadership and communication skills, self-esteem, and personal awareness through interaction with horses.

“We are very excited about the merger with Rising Tide to continue their meaningful work,” said Sarah Nixon, president of the board of MVCHC. “It is a natural fit for both organizations.

Together we have an opportunity to make an even greater impact for those with special needs on the Island.”

Rising Tide helps physically, emotionally, and learning disabled children and adults improve their quality of life through equine-assisted activities and therapies. “Our programs needed more space, more horses, and a year-round solution,” said Susan Fieldsmith, board president of Rising Tide. “The large facility at MVCHC offers a tranquil, spacious environment that is ideal for our kids. And the state-of-the-art heated indoor arena will allow our programs to run all year.”