Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

This week’s Brazilian Faces interview is with Marta Camargo. Before I even met Marta, I would hear about her and all the fun things she does on the Island, as well as the projects she is involved with in the Island community. I finally met Marta through Dan Waters, who during our first conversation said I had to meet Marta because she had such a joie de vivre that would glisten for hours of conversation.

Marta has served on the board of MVYouth since its beginning in 2014, has hosted a Brazilian show, “Brazilian Wax,” on one of the Vineyard’s radio stations, WVVY radio, since 2007, and works as a bilingual counselor for Family Planning.

How did you end up in the United States?

My major in college was business administration. I went to Fundação Getúlio Vargas, which is a well-known Latin American business school in São Paulo — I was born and raised in São Paulo — and started to work in the bank industry shortly after college. I worked for a major Brazilian Bank, Unibanco, for 10 years as a fund manager. While I was working for this bank, I also opened a nightclub, which was near the financial district in São Paulo.

I was having a lot of fun until I started to get bored and wanted to do more than I was doing. I went to my boss at the time and said that I wanted out, and he instead offered me the opportunity to study in the U.S.

I first went to New York and started to take classes at NYU. I also attended an executive education program at Harvard Business School, and ultimately went to the University of Chicago, where I felt right at home.

When did you decide that you wanted to stay in the United States?

After I had been studying for a year, I proposed to the bank where I was working that they set up a mini assets management/proprietary trading desk in New York. At the time, a lot of countries, such as Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, and Chile, among others, were renegotiating their sovereign debt, and I got to work with the trading of emerging market securities. After that, I started to work for a Japanese bank, Nomura, as a trader. I had a lot of fun doing that kind of work, but I also got saturated, it became too much; that sort of work can be so draining. There were times when the stress was so substantial that I would get in the cab from my home to work and cry the entire time. I finally left — six months before the collapse of the Towers. I was in Turkey when it all happened.

How did you end up on the Island?

My sister Laura has lived on the Island since 1998. I would visit her at times, and my only experience with the Island was during the summertime. I came to spend New Year’s Eve on the Island in 2006, where I met my partner Craig and slowly began the transition.

How was the transition?

Well, I had to learn a whole new vocabulary, words such as cow, honor system, farming, co-housing, composting toilet, potluck, and at first, I didn’t know what to make of this place. I had to rediscover myself and see who I was going to be in this community.

What were your first jobs?

It was challenging to find work on the Island in the beginning — work that I felt made a difference and ignited a spark within me. In the meantime, I started to attend the WVVY radio meetings in 2007, and launched my Brazilian show, which at the beginning used to be called “Sounds of Brazil” until Lady D, another DJ for the radio station, suggested “Brazilian Wax.” I played most types of Brazilian music, and through this radio program I started to have credentials, my own identity; it was my business card. I began to meet more people, including Dan Waters, who then introduced me to the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council, where I served as a volunteer board member for almost seven years.

What other jobs did you have?

I started a dried-tomato business in 2010 — I was the sales representative, the accountant; I was everything for the company. I also got my real estate broker’s license, and became a summer rental manager.

What is it like to be a bilingual counselor?

It is incredibly rewarding. I get to connect with people in a way I never really did before — talk about doing work that allows me the flexibility to be on the lookout for other projects while giving me the opportunity to work for my community.

How is your life now on the Island, versus when you lived in New York?

I used to have horrible back and neck pain and live my life under such stress, and I would look for remedies, acupuncture, everything, and nothing would work. After I moved to the Island and got to be in such a beautiful place and to be so close to nature, one of the things I got to get rid of was the pain and the stress. I was presented with a fresh start. I went from high heels, Wall Street, to raising chickens, and I couldn’t be happier about the trade.