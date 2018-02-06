Tisbury: Films, food, and crafts

Heard on Main Street: Ah, being young is beautiful, but being old is comfortable.

Tonight, Feb. 6, enjoy a Chinese culture Thursday-evening family program for adults and children at the Vineyard Haven library. Bring in the lunar new year along with Behind the Mask, Boston-based master puppeteers, as they present the “Monkey King Makes Mischief in Heaven.” Doors open at 6:15 pm, limited to 60 people, from 6:30 to 7:45.

Adults and teens ages 12 and up are invited to the Vineyard Haven library to make filled chocolates to share with those you love in time for Valentine’s Day. Free, at 3 pm on Saturday, Feb. 10.

At 3 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 13, adults are welcome to learn to make sushi at our library with Bin Bin Yu from the Mikado Asian bistro to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Rolling mats and chopsticks provided. Attendance is limited, and registration is required. Made possible by donations to the Friends of the Library in memory of Laurel Chapman.

Congratulations! Pat and Larry Sylvia are feeling rather pleased these days. Their grandson Cole Houston just scored his 1,000th point in basketball, over in Barnstable at his high school. He is a senior, and has played with them for the past 3 years. The crowd went wild, even the fierce competitors and their fans were on their feet cheering. Cole’s very proud grandfather, Larry Sylvia, scored his 1,000th point at that same gym 51 years ago. Cole has been playing basketball since elementary school, then playing AAU, and most of the time was lucky enough to be coached by his dad. Friends and family are, of course, very proud of Cole, knowing that he worked really hard for those 1,000 points.

The Film Society is offering the delightful comic opera “L’Elisir D’Amore” at noon this Saturday, Feb. 10, at noon. The poor peasant is in love with the beautiful landowner, and becomes convinced that a magic potion will help him gain her love.

Another event at the Film Center is “500 Days of Summer,” which is appropriately scheduled for Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at 7:30 pm. The beautiful girl is Summer, and young Tom is smitten as soon as he meets her. All he can think about is Summer. It’s all about love.

Curious about what’s happening at the old VNA building? Do you or someone you know need a respite from caregiving responsibilities? If you wonder how to get to Boston for medical appointments when you can’t drive, go to the coffee hour at 11:30 am in the Federated Church parish house on Sunday morning, Feb. 11. Leslie Clapp, director of the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, will be the guest speaker at 11:30 in the Parish House. Free. More at 508-627-4421.

Join in the fun on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Big Easy Mardi Gras Potluck at the Federated Church parish house from 5 to 7 pm. Bring an appetizer, soup, salad, entrée, or dessert; it’s free and child-friendly. You can wear your beads. If you don’t have any beads, they’ve got beads. More at 508-627-4421.

It is sad to think of all those cottontail bunnies being dumped on Noman’s. Is there something the folks doing the dumping don’t comprehend about the dangers of unexploded ammunition?

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Rosemary Brown, a bit late. She is 90 years old. She celebrated her birthday with her family in her new home at Windemere. Visitors are welcome; she is in room 301. Besides being near to family, she is happy that many old friends are there, and enjoys the many activities.

Happy birthday to James O’Donnell and Jainaba Burton-Sundman on Saturday. Sunday belongs to Judy Pachico. Best wishes to Eli Hanschka, Nat Benjamin, and Simone Davis on Monday. And don’t forget Abe Lincoln. Happy birthday balloon wishes also go to Fiona Mayhew, my lovely granddaughter, on Tuesday. Celebrate on Wednesday with Chris Morse and Gayle Stiller.

Heard on Main Street: Be kinder than necessary, because everyone you see is dealing with something.