Vineyarder girls hockey team loses to Cohasset/Hanover

On Saturday night, the women Vineyarders dropped a 5-0 contest to a powerful combined Cohasset/Hanover girls varsity hockey squad.

The winless Vineyarders were taking on a team that has already qualified for the state tournament. The visitors struck for all five goals in the first and second periods before both teams settled into a scoreless third period.

Freshman Vineyarder goaltender Maria Frangos continued her baptism of fire in place of injured starter Amelia Simmons. Ms. Frangos played well in her first four games. “We lost 6-1 first time against them and this one didn’t feel like 5-0. We played well, blocked a ton of shots. The kids are showing up for Maria, who literally started playing two months ago,” coach John Fiorito said.

Vineyarder offensive threats, including Lauren Boyd and Meghan Sonia, knocked on the Skippers’ goal in several flurries but keeper Anna Tedeschi barred the door for the shutout.

Freshman Maria Frangos kept Martha’s Vineyard (0-13-1) close with strong play in net and got strong defensive support from sophomore Lauren Boyd.

Junior Meghan Sonia was strong at forward, as the Vineyarders had their opportunities on offense but were unable to solve Cohasset/Hanover goalie Anna Tedeschi.