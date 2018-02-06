Visiting Mashpee overpowers boys basketball, 73-54

1 of 6

The Mashpee boys basketball team bolted from the gate against the host Vineyard boys on Tuesday and then coasted to an eventual 19-point win. The final score was 73-54.

This was a one-sided affair that showcased not only Mashpee’s veteran prowess but also the younger Vineyarders’ developing abilities and unrelenting determination. The Falcons’ prowess was best exemplified by senior Anthony Gonsalves who, like his teammates, could score, defend and rebound with equal finesse. This accomplished athlete would finish with a game-high 22 points and 13 rebounds.

In the face of the Falcons’ smooth-functioning offense and swarming defense, the hosts did not back down. As Vineyard coach Mike Joyce said, “I was happy with our aggressiveness in the second half. I thought Matt Morris and Rammon did a good job inside after the break.”

That would be Captain Matt Morris, the lone Vineyard senior, and freshman Rammon DosSantos, both of whom battled hard on the boards regardless of the score. That duo’s tenacity was matched by a trio of guards – junior Kaio Reis and sophomores Jeremy and Jared Regan – who hounded the Falcons on defense and hustled to create open shots on offense. Jared finished with 11 points to lead his team.

The silver lining aside, this was Mashpee’s game from the start, and it was a team effort. Experienced and disciplined, they work as a smooth unit on both ends of the court. On defense, it’s man-to-man all the way; when they score, they hit you with a full-court press. On offense, it’s “find the open man” and they usually do.

For the record, senior captain Mike Fraser had 17 points to complement Anthony Gonsalves’ 22. The Vineyarders’ scoring was spread among ten different players. In addition to Jared Regan’s eleven, Aiden Araujo and Rammon DosSantos registered eight points each.

The non-league victory lifted the Falcons to 12 and 3 on the year. Martha’s Vineyard fell to 2 and 12 with the loss. The Vineyarders will look to bounce back from the loss on Thursday, where they will take on Bishop Feehan at 4:30 at home.