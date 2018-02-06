‘West Side Story’ comes to the PAC

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s performing arts department presents “West Side Story” on Feb. 15, 16, and 17 at 7 pm, with a Sunday matinee at 2 pm, at the Performing Arts Center.

Department chair Brooke Harden Ditchfield said there are approximately 50 students and members of the community involved in the production. She said they always take into consideration the students coming up in the program when they determine what the production will be.

“We try to make a good choice for the students, considering what’s going to push them and what’s most inclusive,” Harden Ditchfield said. “‘West Side Story’ deals with some timeless issues that are back in the ethos, and we thought it was time to revisit them — love, tragedy, immigration.”

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, and are available at ticketsmv.com or at the door.