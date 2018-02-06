Women’s winter film series

The West Tisbury library will be hosting two film screenings as a part of the M.V. Women’s Committee winter film series. According to a press release, each screening will be followed by a facilitated discussion. Refreshments will be served. These screenings are free and public:

Thursday, Feb. 15, at 4 pm, the featured film is a vibrant documentary about the exhilarating, passionate, contentious early years (1966–71) of the modern women’s movement. Running time is 92 minutes.

Saturday, Feb. 24, at 3 pm, the featured film is a documentary about Maya Angelou, the amazingly versatile poet, memoirist, activist, and playwright. Running time is 114 minutes.

The Women’s Committee is part of We Stand Together/Estamos Todos Juntos (WST/ETJ), a community organization formed on Martha’s Vineyard in November 2016. Its mission is to unite, organize, and educate ourselves to protect our rights, our planet, and our democracy. In addition to the Women’s Committee, WST/ETJ includes committees committed to racial justice, immigrants’ rights, the environment, and education. For more information about the Women’s Committee and film series, visit mvwomenscommittee.com.