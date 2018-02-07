Beware of scammers

To the Editor:

I’m now wondering if there’s a new sort of scam preying on us, maybe not just the elderly, though I’m one of those. Had a call about political matters, and listened long enough to hear a request for funds.

Said I never respond over the phone, but would consider appeals mailed to me. Received then a sort of bill for $25 I supposedly pledged on the phone. I am sending it to a national consumer address, as soon as my elderly brain can recall where I put that.

Leigh Smith

Vineyard Haven