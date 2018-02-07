Court report: Jan. 29, 2018 – Feb. 2, 2018

Jan. 29, 2018

Daniel P. Desrosiers, Edgartown; DOB 3/6/91, marked lanes violation: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF.

Kelvin Glenn, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/7/60, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Barnaby W. Suman, Aquinnah; DOB 5/11/63, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

Feb. 1, 2018

Eitor Carvalho-Silva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/11/96, uninsured motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Eitor Carvalho-Silva, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/11/96, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference.

Claudiceia Goncalves Da Silva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/10/83, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost.

Geucimar Dasilva, Tukwila, Wash.; DOB 2/6/83, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, rate of speed exceeding posted rate: continued to pretrial conference.

Jose B. Ferreira, Edgartown; DOB 5/18/65, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; no inspection sticker: responsible, must pay $50 fine.

Magnadalla Ferreira, Edgartown; DOB 6/8/86, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost.

Jose Do Carmo Rodrigues, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/25/65, motor vehicle lights violation: responsible, must pay $35 fine; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $115 court cost.

Feb. 2, 2018

Sharon H. Fisher, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/15/66, disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; disturbing the peace: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; resisting arrest: guilty — 30 days in the house of correction committed (deemed served); assault and battery on a police officer: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; a second charge of assault and battery on a police officer: continued without finding for one year concurrent with another charge; assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Sharon H. Fisher, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/15/66, assault and battery: guilty, one year probation, must undergo substance abuse counseling as mandated by probation, must remain alcohol-free with screens and pay $50 VW and $65 PSF; a second charge of assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Marissa L. Lefebvre, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/24/96, negligent operation of motor vehicle: pretrial probation for six months; marked lanes violation: responsible, filed.

Rafael J. Robadel, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/14/91, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $600 court cost.

Jason Richard Willoughby, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/19/85, shoplifting by concealing merchandise: guilty, must pay $100 fine.