Ferry Woods Hole to be out of service Friday and Saturday

Along with some other schedule changes.

According to an email from The Steamship Authority, the M/V Woods Hole will be out of service on Friday Feb, 9 and part of Saturday, Feb. 10. The vessel will undergo repairs which require that it be dry docked.

The freight vessel M/V Sankaty will operate in place of the M/V Woods Hole on Friday February 9, until 3:45 pm on Saturday February 10. As a result, passenger capacity and amenities will be limited.

The M/V Sankaty will then operate in place of the M/V Nantucket from 5:00 pm on Saturday until 7:30 pm on Sunday Feb. 11, while the M/V Nantucket’s bow door is repaired. The passenger capacity and amenities will be limited for these trips as well on Saturday and Sunday.

The Steamship Authority advises its customers to check the Authority’s website for further updates. Current Conditions may be viewed at http://www.steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status